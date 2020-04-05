Opinion / Columnists JOHN COCKAYNE: It’s ignore the quadruple lockdown bogey and try surviving for golf clubs At a golf club level, the loss of trade will be serious for marginal clubs BL PREMIUM

While discussing content and timings with the Business Day sports editor, he closed the call with a “goodbye”, adding the wish that I “stay negative”.

Golfers dream of being under par, but with Covid-19 stalking the semirough, this concept has a highly unpleasant alternative meaning.