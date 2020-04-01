Opinion / Columnists KHAYA SITHOLE: Double-lockdown a punch in the stomach for SA Being downgraded to junk on top of the coronavirus pandemic leaves our country vulnerable BL PREMIUM

In the last week of March 2020, SA found itself plunged into a confrontation with unprecedented lockdowns.

The lockdowns came in two forms — one unexpected and another long expected. The effect of the coronavirus pandemic worldwide has become a daily learning saga for policymakers, regulators and citizens. The pervasive scale of the pandemic — affecting countries and personalities of all social classes and privileges — has forced a world defined by a gradual gravitation towards polarisation to revisit the concept of shared solidarity.