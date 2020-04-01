KHAYA SITHOLE: Double-lockdown a punch in the stomach for SA
Being downgraded to junk on top of the coronavirus pandemic leaves our country vulnerable
01 April 2020 - 17:53
In the last week of March 2020, SA found itself plunged into a confrontation with unprecedented lockdowns.
The lockdowns came in two forms — one unexpected and another long expected. The effect of the coronavirus pandemic worldwide has become a daily learning saga for policymakers, regulators and citizens. The pervasive scale of the pandemic — affecting countries and personalities of all social classes and privileges — has forced a world defined by a gradual gravitation towards polarisation to revisit the concept of shared solidarity.
BL Premium
This article is reserved for our subscribers.
A subscription helps you enjoy the best of our business content every day along with benefits such as exclusive Financial Times articles, ProfileData financial data, and digital access to the Sunday Times and Times Select.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now