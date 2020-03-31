Opinion / Columnists STREET DOGS: On working in isolation BL PREMIUM

Stuart Walton worked in complete solitude, with not even a secretary to help him manage his fund. "I found that having another opinion in the office was very destabilising," he explained. "If I have someone working for me every day, they may as well be running the money because I’m no longer making my own decisions. And while not everything always has to make perfect sense, it’s important that you make your own decisions."

Then there are the stories of those otherwise successful individuals who suffered when they broke their isolation: Jesse Livermore’s escapades with the "cotton king" Percy Thomas; Nicholas Darvas’s losses after he moved into his brokers’ offices in New York.