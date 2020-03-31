Opinion / Columnists STEVEN FRIEDMAN: Lockdown more of an African than a ‘white’ solution Westerners are seen as the natural leaders, but for once Chinese, Koreans and Ethiopians are showing the way against Covid-19 BL PREMIUM

If we can’t all get behind the Chinese/Ethiopian way of fighting the coronavirus, can we at least agree to support the Korean/Ethiopian method?

By now, Covid-19 should have challenged the racial and national stereotypes that have held sway for decades. In a world in which competence is supposed to be the preserve of Europe and North America, East Asia has found the most effective ways of dealing with the virus. White people are often portrayed as the only “natural” leaders in a crisis, yet the chief source of information and inspiration is the World Health Organisation (WHO), led by former Ethiopian health minister Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus.