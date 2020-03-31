KATE THOMPSON FERREIRA: App injects extra smart into health care
At a time of unprecedented need, a home-grown tool for mobile messaging is coming into its own
31 March 2020 - 17:31
The news is bleak right now as most people — let’s hope — heed the nationwide lockdown orders.
We’re apart but not alone, it seems, as something as a quarter of the world’s population retreats into their homes. And none too soon, as we’ve surpassed 780,000 confirmed Covid-19 cases worldwide. At the time of writing, SA had 1,326 confirmed cases and three deaths.
