Opinion / Columnists KATE THOMPSON FERREIRA: App injects extra smart into health care At a time of unprecedented need, a home-grown tool for mobile messaging is coming into its own

The news is bleak right now as most people — let’s hope — heed the nationwide lockdown orders.

We’re apart but not alone, it seems, as something as a quarter of the world’s population retreats into their homes. And none too soon, as we’ve surpassed 780,000 confirmed Covid-19 cases worldwide. At the time of writing, SA had 1,326 confirmed cases and three deaths.