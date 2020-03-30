Opinion / Columnists NEIL MANTHORP: SA cricket lucky to have experienced captains on board BL PREMIUM

The two most widely and enduringly respected cricketers SA has produced in the past 25 years, on and off the field, are both former captains who provided voices of reason and authority for television viewers in the years after their retirement.

Shaun Pollock and his successor, Graeme Smith, have made many friends and associates of considerable power and influence during the course of their careers and both may be critically important to the initial salvation and, hopefully, future prosperity of the game in SA.