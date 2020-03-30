NEIL MANTHORP: SA cricket lucky to have experienced captains on board
30 March 2020 - 19:00
The two most widely and enduringly respected cricketers SA has produced in the past 25 years, on and off the field, are both former captains who provided voices of reason and authority for television viewers in the years after their retirement.
Shaun Pollock and his successor, Graeme Smith, have made many friends and associates of considerable power and influence during the course of their careers and both may be critically important to the initial salvation and, hopefully, future prosperity of the game in SA.
BL Premium
This article is reserved for our subscribers.
A subscription helps you enjoy the best of our business content every day along with benefits such as exclusive Financial Times articles, ProfileData financial data, and digital access to the Sunday Times and Times Select.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now