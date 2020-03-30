MICHEL PIREU: Things to do in lockdown instead of worrying about your portfolio

Though staying inside is a good way to protect yourself and others from the coronavirus and is an important measure to help “flatten the curve” of daily cases that could overwhelm our health-care system, it could lead to another evil: going stir crazy. As an investor though, you have the advantage of having something else to worry about: your portfolio. So here are a few ideas to get you through the day and they might even help you deal with the stock market on your own.

Start a journal or blog. Sure, it can be about the coronavirus, but it could also be about investing. Start by focusing on what you think you’re good at. For instance, keep predicting what the market’s going to do next. Then see how often you turn out to be right.

Find an edge — try to come up with a new investment strategy. For instance, remember how as a 12-year-old you’d fold a square piece of paper into a fortune teller you put your thumbs and pointer fingers into? How about using something like that with JSE codes on the inside to tell you what you should be investing in now? Start with EOH, SOL, TON, BLU ...

Play the apocalypse-on-TV drinking game. Watch Business Day TV and take a drink whenever someone asks “how long before” and “is it sustainable” or mentions “gold”, “1929”, or “an 80% drop”.

Try to keep up with Aussie slang: when that co-worker on the other side of the world says “the Boss tested pozzi for the rona so now we all gotta go into iso”, or “Popped down to woollies for some sani but it’s all been bloody magpie’d”, you won’t look like too much of a drongo.

Or learn Old English words. Pepper them into your conversation. Wherefore not?

Learn a new skill. The way most businesses are tanking, learning a new skill probably isn’t a bad idea. Try get into online streaming. The number of people wanting to escape reality right now (and it’s not just investors) is skyrocketing.

If that sounds too demanding, learn to fail. If nothing else, the last financial crisis proved that failing big time is the path to undreamed riches. Former Merrill Lynch CEO Stanley O’Neal departed with a package amounting to $161m. Former Citigroup CEO Charles Prince left with $105m. Nor is it just a US phenomenon. It’s hard to find a failing CEO anywhere these days who doesn’t have an “I-just-gotta-fail” exit package.

If becoming a CEO lies outside the bounds of what you’re willing to do for money, try day trading (again). According to stock trading platform eToro, 80% of day traders lose money in the first year of trading. Something like 90% of them apparently go bust after that.

If stats don’t mean much to you (don’t worry, you’re not alone) read Dumb Money by Joey Anuff and Gary Wolf. “4:50am I am in bed, but I’m not sleeping. Things could be worse. I could be long.”

It’s too soon for something like that? While away the hours reading Benjamin Graham’s classic The Intelligent Investor. Just by opening the cover you’ll feel smarter — and who better to learn from than a guy whose fund was down 20% in 1929, 50% in 1930 and another 16% in 1931? As he later explained: “Though many of our issues were little known to active Wall Street hands, similar ones had previously shown a praiseworthy tendency to come to life in a decent interval after we bought them.”

If you are going to trade, get a cat. It will help you maintain the illusion of control.

Look for what John Neff calls a “free-plus”. It’s the return investors enjoy over and above initial expectations. A dividend increase is one kind of free-plus. Are dividends important? You bet. According to James Montier the Dow Jones industrial average was initiated in 1896 at 40.94 and reached 9,181.43 by the end of 1998. But if dividends were included in the calculation it would have passed 652,230.87 by the end of 1998.

Think of fun ways to blow whatever you’ve got left without leaving the house. Given how far the markets might fall by the time this is over, there’s no longer any shame in giving up on the investment game. Besides, if you don’t capitulate soon you may not get another chance.

If you’re not going to capitulate, start looking for companies that are still throwing off cash and have a rock-solid balance sheet. Just don’t assume they’ll still be cheap this time next year. Good stocks always come back.

Become a cynic. You will never find cynicism to be in short supply when it comes to the stock market, but what is in short supply is cynicism about the right things. Think of being a cynic as a filter of sorts that keeps stupid stuff away. In the end you’re bound to realise, out of fatigue or age or whatever, that to gain control you have to do less and you have to be willing to miss some opportunities to do well with those things you understand.