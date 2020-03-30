Opinion / Columnists DUMA GQUBULE: Urgent plan is needed to cope with the economic tsunami that is upon us The government’s macroeconomic policy response to the calamity is totally inadequate BL PREMIUM

In her open letter to President Cyril Ramaphosa that broke the internet last week, social activist Ntsiki Mazwai correctly brought attention to the government’s lack of a plan to address the devastating economic impact of the lockdown, which requires us to shut down about two thirds of GDP over the next two to three months.

A Trade & Policy Strategies policy brief says: “When it was introduced, the lockdown was expected to affect around 80% of SA employees.” This will result in an unprecedented humanitarian catastrophe.