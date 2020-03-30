DUMA GQUBULE: Urgent plan is needed to cope with the economic tsunami that is upon us
The government’s macroeconomic policy response to the calamity is totally inadequate
30 March 2020 - 13:56
In her open letter to President Cyril Ramaphosa that broke the internet last week, social activist Ntsiki Mazwai correctly brought attention to the government’s lack of a plan to address the devastating economic impact of the lockdown, which requires us to shut down about two thirds of GDP over the next two to three months.
A Trade & Policy Strategies policy brief says: “When it was introduced, the lockdown was expected to affect around 80% of SA employees.” This will result in an unprecedented humanitarian catastrophe.
