MARK BARNES: Home Alone 21: an era of ubuntu and broad-based survival
Being in lockdown will be challenging, but those packed into the small spaces of poverty will need help from the nation
25 March 2020 - 14:20
Home Alone 21 — no, not a sequel. This is for real. It’s going to be one hell of a thing, this total shutdown, when it starts in the early hours of Friday.
These circumstances, up to now only captured in movies, may seem at first like the start of an adventure that’ll be tough, but we’ll all come out on the other side stronger. Like the build-up to a father-and-son school camp-out on the rugby field, before the weather changes dramatically.
BL Premium
This article is reserved for our subscribers.
A subscription helps you enjoy the best of our business content every day along with benefits such as exclusive Financial Times articles, ProfileData financial data, and digital access to the Sunday Times and Times Select.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now