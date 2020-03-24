KATE THOMPSON FERREIRA: Fake news on Covid-19 more viral than the illness
The big challenge the public faces is being able to scrutinise what is factual and what is not, even from supposedly trustworthy sources
24 March 2020 - 17:52
Did you hear drinking cow’s urine is a cure for coronavirus? Or was it Dettol? Maybe it was garlic? That’s a claim that should give South Africans with half-decent memories Manto-induced PTSD flashbacks.
Did you read how the government financial support for small businesses will only go to 51% black-owned companies? And I heard there’s going to be mass disinfection spraying conducted by helicopter, and that the Western Cape is closing all police stations.
