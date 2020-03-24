Opinion / Columnists JOHN COCKAYNE: The Sun has set, but Sol Kerzner’s vision shines on BL PREMIUM

Golfers throughout southern Africa owe a huge debt of gratitude to the late Sol Kerzner, small in stature, but as is so often the case, very large in vision and character.

His crowning achievement in the region is Sun City and there were many firsts linked to the resort since the arrival of Frank Sinatra, which opened the doors to visits from a list of the who’s who in the world of entertainment.