MICHAEL MORRIS: State must provide credible data to ease public’s pandemic concerns
While the government is providing information, official agencies are not releasing it in a sufficiently organised way
22 March 2020 - 18:18
Extraordinary times require extraordinary measures, but a fundamental requirement of any society that hopes to be resilient in the face of an existential threat as menacing as the Covid-19 pandemic is that it remains open and accountable.
Authoritarian impulses, which always well from a distrust of freedom, underestimate at once the willingness of individuals to act in the collective interest and the risk of their not knowing enough to act at all.
BL Premium
This article is reserved for our subscribers.
A subscription helps you enjoy the best of our business content every day along with benefits such as exclusive Financial Times articles, ProfileData financial data, and digital access to the Sunday Times and Times Select.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now