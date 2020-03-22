Opinion / Columnists MICHAEL MORRIS: State must provide credible data to ease public’s pandemic concerns While the government is providing information, official agencies are not releasing it in a sufficiently organised way BL PREMIUM

Extraordinary times require extraordinary measures, but a fundamental requirement of any society that hopes to be resilient in the face of an existential threat as menacing as the Covid-19 pandemic is that it remains open and accountable.

Authoritarian impulses, which always well from a distrust of freedom, underestimate at once the willingness of individuals to act in the collective interest and the risk of their not knowing enough to act at all.