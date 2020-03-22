ADEKEYE ADEBAJO: Nigerian ‘Iron Lady’ brings rich experience to Ramaphosa’s economic advisory council
Former finance minister and World Bank MD Ngozi Okonjo-Iweala can help heal the rift between Nigeria and SA
Nigeria’s formidable first female finance minister (2003-2006 and 2011-2015), Ngozi Okonjo-Iweala, was recently confirmed as a member of President Cyril Ramaphosa’s economic advisory council. She served as MD of the World Bank — its second most powerful position — between 2007 and 2011 and thus brings tremendous national and multilateral experience, a formidable intellect and an extensive network to the council.
Okonjo-Iweala also brings star power: Forbes magazine named her among the 10 most influential women in the world in 2011, while Foreign Policy listed her among the top 100 global thinkers in the same year. She published Reforming the Unreformable and was the architect of Nigeria’s $30bn debt deal, when she led a team of reformers to tackle corruption and rebuild government institutions.
BL Premium
This article is reserved for our subscribers.
A subscription helps you enjoy the best of our business content every day along with benefits such as exclusive Financial Times articles, ProfileData financial data, and digital access to the Sunday Times and Times Select.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now