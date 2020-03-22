Opinion / Columnists ADEKEYE ADEBAJO: Nigerian ‘Iron Lady’ brings rich experience to Ramaphosa’s economic advisory council Former finance minister and World Bank MD Ngozi Okonjo-Iweala can help heal the rift between Nigeria and SA BL PREMIUM

Nigeria’s formidable first female finance minister (2003-2006 and 2011-2015), Ngozi Okonjo-Iweala, was recently confirmed as a member of President Cyril Ramaphosa’s economic advisory council. She served as MD of the World Bank — its second most powerful position — between 2007 and 2011 and thus brings tremendous national and multilateral experience, a formidable intellect and an extensive network to the council.

Okonjo-Iweala also brings star power: Forbes magazine named her among the 10 most influential women in the world in 2011, while Foreign Policy listed her among the top 100 global thinkers in the same year. She published Reforming the Unreformable and was the architect of Nigeria’s $30bn debt deal, when she led a team of reformers to tackle corruption and rebuild government institutions.