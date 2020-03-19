FT'S LEX COLUMN
THE LEX COLUMN: Home workers and internet speed
The quality of connectivity in various countries depends on decisions made in the recent past, and Britain is lagging
19 March 2020 - 14:40
Working from home, once a perk, has become the norm for white-collar toilers. As countries lock down due to the coronavirus pandemic, workers need access to fast, reliable internet connections.
Korean and Chinese professionals are well equipped; their countries have invested heavily in fibre and 5G wireless networks. Many homes in Britain still rely on a cranky local network of copper wires.
