Opinion / Columnists FT'S LEX COLUMN THE LEX COLUMN: Home workers and internet speed The quality of connectivity in various countries depends on decisions made in the recent past, and Britain is lagging

Working from home, once a perk, has become the norm for white-collar toilers. As countries lock down due to the coronavirus pandemic, workers need access to fast, reliable internet connections.

Korean and Chinese professionals are well equipped; their countries have invested heavily in fibre and 5G wireless networks. Many homes in Britain still rely on a cranky local network of copper wires.