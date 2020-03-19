Opinion / Columnists JOHN COCKAYNE: A major task for local women to make it in golf The winless drought for SA’s female golfers stretches back as far as Sally Little BL PREMIUM

Southern Africa’s male professional golfers have won the second highest total of golf’s major championships in the modern era. The men are stalled though, with no-one having won since Ernie Els captured the Open Championship in 2012.

The ladies’ winless drought stretches back to the reign of the apparently inimitable Sally Little, though, to be fair, the names of the ladies’ majors have undergone a number of revisions. This has seen past majors no longer on the schedule, the number changing from four to two and now sitting at five, while several not recognised in the past are now on the list.