NICOLE FRITZ: Can we trust our leaders to act with discretion? In any emergency, the executive will make decisions for us. We must ensure they act in our best interests

Discretion. A word meaning both to not share inappropriate information (to show discretion) and to have latitude within which to make a decision (to have discretion). Both meanings stem from the idea of acting on one’s own authority or judgment.

Discretion is something we all required to exercise — to good, or less good, result. Of more powerful and troubling consequence is that state functioning is dependent on public officials exercising discretion in the application of state power.