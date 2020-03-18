NICOLE FRITZ: Can we trust our leaders to act with discretion?
In any emergency, the executive will make decisions for us. We must ensure they act in our best interests
18 March 2020 - 16:43
Discretion. A word meaning both to not share inappropriate information (to show discretion) and to have latitude within which to make a decision (to have discretion). Both meanings stem from the idea of acting on one’s own authority or judgment.
Discretion is something we all required to exercise — to good, or less good, result. Of more powerful and troubling consequence is that state functioning is dependent on public officials exercising discretion in the application of state power.
