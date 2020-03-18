Opinion / Columnists KHAYA SITHOLE: Small businesses pay the price of job protection at SOEs Small businesses forced to lay off staff as unions protect jobs BL PREMIUM

A few months ago, as we headed to Japan for the Rugby World Cup aboard an SAA jet, Eskom announced the start of another round of load-shedding. For one of the passengers — a businessman who had just opened a restaurant — this was his first experience of load-shedding at his business.

In Japan we spoke about the effect of load-shedding on a business such as his. While he had a small staff complement, his dilemma, similar to many other small businesses, was reliance on foot traffic as a primary driver of cash flow.