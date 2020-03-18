KHAYA SITHOLE: Small businesses pay the price of job protection at SOEs
Small businesses forced to lay off staff as unions protect jobs
18 March 2020 - 19:35
A few months ago, as we headed to Japan for the Rugby World Cup aboard an SAA jet, Eskom announced the start of another round of load-shedding. For one of the passengers — a businessman who had just opened a restaurant — this was his first experience of load-shedding at his business.
In Japan we spoke about the effect of load-shedding on a business such as his. While he had a small staff complement, his dilemma, similar to many other small businesses, was reliance on foot traffic as a primary driver of cash flow.
BL Premium
This article is reserved for our subscribers.
A subscription helps you enjoy the best of our business content every day along with benefits such as exclusive Financial Times articles, ProfileData financial data, and digital access to the Sunday Times and Times Select.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now