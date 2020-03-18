Opinion / Columnists JOHN COCKAYNE: McIlroy defies prophets of doom His prediction of a Majors victory could easily fall prey to cancellations brought on by Covid-19 BL PREMIUM

Golfers are in the main a modest lot, which means they are not generally inclined to indulge in overt displays of joy or emotion in victory or defeat.

Such occasions are rarities. Exceptions would be Hale Irwin’s high-fiving a section of the gallery during a victory lap of the 18th green after a monumental putt forced a playoff in the 1990 US Open at Medinah, or Jack Nicklaus’ exuberance in throwing his putter into the air. This uncharacteristic display was after he had defeated Doug Sanders at St Andrews at the conclusion of an 18 holes playoff in the 1970 Open Championship.