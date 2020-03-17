WANDILE SIHLOBO: Food supplies are expected to hold despite Covid-19
Harvests of staple grains and fruit are forecast to be good, and imports are not subject to drastic measures
17 March 2020 - 15:09
The outbreak of Covid-19 will change the way we live our lives, without exception. The virus has raised serious concerns in society, ranging from health safety and economic conditions to essential food supplies.
In the UK, US and parts of SA we are starting to see empty shelves as consumers stockpile in fear of disruptions to global food chains. This has given rise to questions whether SA could experience food shortages in the near to medium term.
