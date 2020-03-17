Opinion / Columnists KATE THOMPSON FERREIRA: Covid-19 is a new call to keep calm and change everything The crisis is spurring technological innovations and offers growth potential for greener, sustainable companies BL PREMIUM

I wrote about the coronavirus in this column last week, and now I’m writing about ... coronavirus. Yes, the world keeps spinning, capitalism keeps capitalising, but at the risk of sounding alarmist I struggle to think of a bigger story right now — or at least one with more global applicability, twists, turns, angles, tentacles and repercussions. Some of those include literal death, market volatility, shuttered borders, supply chain interruptions, opportunistic politicking and good ol’ fashioned opportunism.

At the same time, in the face of real, systemic need we are seeing some incredible innovation emerging. In Asia (which is a few weeks ahead of us in terms of tackling this and leap years ahead in tech adoption and spread) drones are being used to scan crowds, taking temperatures and potentially spotting undiagnosed sick people or those flouting the self-isolation and quarantine directives.