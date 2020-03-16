TOM EATON: The occupation has begun — now comes the resistance
What is required is guerrilla warfare and each one of us must delay and sabotage the virus’s advance
16 March 2020 - 16:53
On Sunday evening, our president, sombre and tired, laid out his government’s plans to mitigate the impact of Covid-19. It was a reassuring show of leadership and outlined excellent strategies. But it was also a message from a government effectively in exile. The novel coronavirus is here — in our offices, schools and universities, in our places of worship, in our homes — and now the battle falls to every one of us.
Cyril Ramaphosa spoke of sweeping changes to the way we live in SA. Some of what he said was startlingly bold, standing in stark and impressive contrast to the sleepwalking fatalism of Boris Johnson’s government or the petulant floundering of Donald Trump.
