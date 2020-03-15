LUKANYO MNYANDA: Reserve Bank must get messaging right





Moves by central banks in developed markets will, in a way, make the decision easier. We could probably cut interest rates without worrying too much about a run on the rand. Or can we?



History isn’t a useful guide, as the evidence from previous crises is mixed. The Asian financial markets crisis in the late 1990s brought with it a currency crash and interest rates above 20%.

In the midst of the technology bubble burst, SA actually cut interest rates. While the rand fell about 12% between the peak in technology stocks in early 2001 and the bottom in late 2002, inflation trended downwards. This was, of course, the period when there was the September 11 attacks on the US and a recession in developed economies.



But soon afterwards, inflation accelerated and peaked at double digits. When the next crisis came about in 2008, rate cuts and a currency depreciation didn’t translate to higher inflation. With much of the world concerned about potential deflation, SA’s inflation also trended downwards, towards the current low.



But is it a given? Market reaction to the 50 basis-point cut in the US earlier in March, and the subsequent signs of dislocation in money markets, would seem to indicate there is a lack of confidence in the use of monetary policy tools as an appropriate or effective reaction to the coronavirus crisis.

As a mark of the confusion gripping the financial sector, the head of the European Central Bank (ECB), Christine Lagarde, came under attack for not doing the same thing, merely announcing measures to support bank lending. Speaking about rising bond yields in some of the weaker countries, especially Italy, which has been the epicentre of the coronavirus outbreak in Europe, she courted outrage when she said the central bank wasn’t there to close spreads.

This was seen as the opposite of her predecessor, Mario Draghi, who famously said in 2012 the ECB would do whatever it took to save the eurozone. Ironically enough, it was a blowout in Italian spreads that motivated that speech, with the sovereign debt crisis having spread from smaller countries to infect the third biggest economy in the region.

That Lagarde got attacked for saying something as sensible as the need for governments to step up just shows how addicted the markets have become to cheap money since the outbreak of the financial crisis. Whether it works has become almost irrelevant.



So even outside the rates decision, a lot can go wrong for the Bank. It will be crucial to get the messaging right, irrespective of the eventual policy stance. While there is immense pressure on the Bank to take out the bazooka and slash borrowing costs, it would also seem to be a risky move in light of the rand’s recent weakness. It’s easy enough to point to actions by the US Federal Reserve, or even the Bank of England, and say we should follow their example.

But that ignores one crucial factor. We don’t print the world’s reserve currency and our bonds are far from being regarded as safe havens. It was almost nine years ago that Standard & Poor’s downgraded the US for the first time. It didn’t have what one would have regarded as the logical impact. Happening at a time of global economic crisis, there was no sell-off of US assets. Instead, treasury yields went to record lows.