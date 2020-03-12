Opinion / Columnists FT'S LEX COLUMN THE LEX COLUMN: The budget of the talented Rishi Sunak The cash-splurging plan of the Tory chancellor of the exchequer surpasses what Labour came up with to stimulate the UK economy BL PREMIUM

Impostors — Martin Guerre, Tom Ripley, whoever — always give themselves away. That moment came early for British chancellor of the exchequer Rishi Sunak. Someone who splurges public cash so blithely cannot be a Conservative chancellor. He must have locked the miserly real McCoy in a Westminster broom cupboard.

Britons now have to decide whether they like Sunak enough to turn a blind eye. Wednesday’s enterprise-friendly, virus-bashing budget suggests they should.