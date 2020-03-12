Opinion / Columnists GENEVIEVE QUINTAL: So just who is funding our political leaders? While we know a little about Cyril Ramaphosa's funders, we know nothing about other leaders. Transparency is in the public interest BL PREMIUM

This week the public protector’s report on Cyril Ramaphosa’s ANC campaign funding from Bosasa was ruled unlawful by the high court. The ruling against Busisiwe Mkhwebane might have been a win for the president but it does not mean internal political campaign funding should not be more transparent and regulated.

In her report, which was set aside by the court on Tuesday, Mkhwebane found that Ramaphosa had misled parliament‚ violated the executive ethics code and acted inconsistently with his office in relation to R500‚000 donated in 2017 by late Bosasa boss Gavin Watson to Ramaphosa’s CR17 ANC presidential campaign. Mkhwebane also found prima facie evidence of money laundering in the more than R400m donated to the campaign.