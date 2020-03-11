Opinion / Columnists TIISETSO MOTSOENENG: Fee-hungry investment bankers might have cause to salivate at Sasol’s misery A possible rights issue by the fuel producer to amortise its debt might be the answer to the financiers’ prayers BL PREMIUM

Investment bankers must be licking their lips for the moment Sasol, whose share price has been battered by growing worries it may not be in a position to pay its mountain of debt, launches a potentially big rights issue.

Sure, Sasol has been mum about what options are on the table to contain the damage of the oil-price plunge on its capital structure ahead of an investor call next Tuesday, but equity fundraising, estimated by several financial experts to be north of R50bn, seems likely after Saudi Arabia instigated an oil-market price war at the weekend with cartel member Russia.