Opinion / Columnists PETER BRUCE: Include. More. People. In. Everything. We. Decide. And. Do. Liberals and the Left need to compromise with each other to create an inclusive, stakeholder-driven market economy

So, Alan Pullinger, CEO of FirstRand, the big banking group that owns FNB, says the SA economy is “on its knees”, that our growth prospects “are over the cliff” and that it could take the country five years to recover.

Pullinger, normally a man of few words, was speaking at the release of the FirstRand results on Tuesday, which pretty much reflected his dismal views on the economy and our future.