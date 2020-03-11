PETER BRUCE: Include. More. People. In. Everything. We. Decide. And. Do.
Liberals and the Left need to compromise with each other to create an inclusive, stakeholder-driven market economy
11 March 2020 - 19:31
So, Alan Pullinger, CEO of FirstRand, the big banking group that owns FNB, says the SA economy is “on its knees”, that our growth prospects “are over the cliff” and that it could take the country five years to recover.
Pullinger, normally a man of few words, was speaking at the release of the FirstRand results on Tuesday, which pretty much reflected his dismal views on the economy and our future.
BL Premium
This article is reserved for our subscribers.
A subscription helps you enjoy the best of our business content every day along with benefits such as exclusive Financial Times articles, ProfileData financial data, and digital access to the Sunday Times and Times Select.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now