GARETH VAN ONSELEN: Mapping the ACDP's total failure The Bible and the constitution make strange bedfellows, something the African Christian Democratic Party knows all too well

These days, the African Christian Democratic Party (ACDP) boasts a single banner page as its temporary website. It states, “We are building a better experience” — an allusion, perhaps, to what is to come? Certainly that would be in keeping with the party’s general philosophical outlook.

The Wayback Machine, a wonderful virtual vault that archives old web pages, allows you to see previous iterations of pretty much any longstanding online address. Back in 2004, the party slogan read, “We stand for: Christian Principles, Family Values, Freedom of Religion, An Open Market Economy, Community Empowerment & Human Rights in a Federal System.”