MNINAWA NTLOKO: All this Saturday fun we take for granted may soon come to an end
Coronavirus plays the spoiler for much sporting activity, and a lot more may be postponed or cancelled before the scare is over
10 March 2020 - 18:14
My 13-year-old son has soccer practice at his old school on the West Rand every Saturday morning, and I watched him happily playing with his mates without a care in the world this past weekend.
This has been the routine since he was seven years old and he insisted on maintaining this tradition even after leaving this school two years ago.
