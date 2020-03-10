Opinion / Columnists CHRIS GILMOUR: Investec’s Jeremy Gardiner offers SA pessimists a happy pill Asset manager upbeat on outlook for 2020, and thinks Moody’s will not downgrade country’s sovereign debt BL PREMIUM

Many years ago, the late Archie Shapiro, doyen of the JSE, told me that if you’re pessimistic and you’re wrong, you’re in trouble. However, if you’re optimistic and you’re wrong, people will forgive you. And this is how I feel about presentations from Jeremy Gardiner’s Investec Asset Management, which is due to become Ninety One, next week.

His assessment of the country is always an uplifting and positive experience, even if his views are far too cheerful for my liking.