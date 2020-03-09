Opinion / Columnists NEIL MANTHORP: The Proteas are so disciplined! Surprising compliment for SA national cricket team from Australian coach BL PREMIUM

Shortly before he departed these shores, Justin Langer said the Proteas had reminded him “ ... of a great German soccer team”.

It wasn’t a compliment anyone in the home changeroom had been expecting and it’s fair to say it’s not one that has been handed to SA cricket teams in the past, but they were happy to take it.