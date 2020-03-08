Opinion / Columnists STUART THEOBALD: Politics is the stick in the wheel of shares BL PREMIUM

Remember when we cared about company strategy and the quality of management? Last week I stumbled across several decade-old notes I had written analysing JSE-listed shares. I was struck about how things have changed. Then I thought it was important to understand those things as part of forecasting future returns.

It seems like another era. Now the thing that most affects their prospects is politics.