Opinion / Columnists MICHAEL MORRIS: Inadequate government policies keep all South Africans in the same boat We share a common attachment to the ordinary freedoms we have a right to but remain captive to powers indifferent to our interests BL PREMIUM

Years ago, as the letters page editor on a daily newspaper in Cape Town, I was often struck by an essential equivalence in the moral judgment of readers, whether they were from Bishop Lavis or Bishopscourt, Khayelitsha or Constantia.

They might have expressed themselves differently, but common to them all was seeing the abuses of the powerful for what they were, and claiming the right to say as much.