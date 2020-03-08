ADEKEYE ADEBAJO: Trump and Johnson a pair of Tweedle dumbies wrecking the West
English writer Lewis Carroll created two of the most memorable fictional characters that Alice encountered in Wonderland: Tweedledee and Tweedledum. The two rotund men in identical outfits are so similar that they are almost indistinguishable. These buffoonish characters provide an apt description of US President Donald Trump and British Prime Minister Boris Johnson. While Trump is seeking re-election in 2020 after three divisive years in office, Johnson won a landslide 80-seat victory in British parliamentary polls in December.
Both are nativists who have made xenophobic and vulgar comments. Trump sought to condone the actions of antisemitic neo-Nazis in Charlottesville in 2017. The US president has simply thrown away the dog whistle and openly employs a giant blow horn to mobilise the mob. He has referred to African and Caribbean countries as “shit holes”.
BL Premium
This article is reserved for our subscribers.
A subscription helps you enjoy the best of our business content every day along with benefits such as exclusive Financial Times articles, ProfileData financial data, and digital access to the Sunday Times and Times Select.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now