Opinion / Columnists ADEKEYE ADEBAJO: Trump and Johnson a pair of Tweedle dumbies wrecking the West BL PREMIUM

English writer Lewis Carroll created two of the most memorable fictional characters that Alice encountered in Wonderland: Tweedledee and Tweedledum. The two rotund men in identical outfits are so similar that they are almost indistinguishable. These buffoonish characters provide an apt description of US President Donald Trump and British Prime Minister Boris Johnson. While Trump is seeking re-election in 2020 after three divisive years in office, Johnson won a landslide 80-seat victory in British parliamentary polls in December.

Both are nativists who have made xenophobic and vulgar comments. Trump sought to condone the actions of antisemitic neo-Nazis in Charlottesville in 2017. The US president has simply thrown away the dog whistle and openly employs a giant blow horn to mobilise the mob. He has referred to African and Caribbean countries as “shit holes”.