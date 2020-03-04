Opinion / Columnists TIISETSO MOTSOENENG: Will burnt Massmart’s renewal survive e-commerce? Plan to rejuvenate Game and its other divisions might not hold up against competition from those such as Takealot BL PREMIUM

When Walmart launched a bid of $2.3bn (about R25bn in today’s money) to buy a controlling stake in Massmart 10 years ago one of the biggest reasons for entering SA's consumer market was to take on established grocery retailers Shoprite, Pick n Pay and Spar.

Game, Massmart’s flagship chain with stores across the country, would drive the Johannesburg- based company’s push into the food retail market, which is estimated to be worth about nearly half a trillion rand.