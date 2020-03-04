Opinion / Columnists PETER BRUCE: DA’s economic policy document doesn’t resonate with the electorate The biggest problems in SA are poverty and inequality, and any paper aimed at winning votes should speak to that BL PREMIUM

I’ve been looking forward to reading the DA’s new draft economic policy document, and it’s finally been read. Twice. First quickly, and then more selectively. And I’m afraid this isn’t going to be a good review, even though it’s all reasonable and rational stuff. There’s probably nothing in it President Cyril Ramaphosa would disagree with.

It’s been a strange expectation. A few weeks ago, after leadership upheavals (which continued this week with two big defections to former Johannesburg mayor Herman Mashaba’s new political project), the DA’s freshly-returned head of policy, Gwen Ngwenya, published a paper on DA values in an attempt to set down its position as a home for liberals and people who prefer their politics nonracial.