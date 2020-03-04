MICHAEL FRIDJHON: Refreshed Saxenburg and Le Bonheur deliver with vigour
04 March 2020 - 05:00
The success of the established “classed growths” of SA (Meerlust, Kanonkop and Hamilton Russell are useful examples) raises a question about whether longevity of ownership is essential to the reputation of a brand. There are many counter examples — estates in long-term family ownership that have not flourished, as well as properties that have emerged from the shadows because of new capital and a new mindset.
There are also those — such as Thelema or Glenelly — which came to prominence almost at the moment of their creation because of the reputation of their proprietors.
