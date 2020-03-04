Opinion / Columnists JOHN COCKAYNE: Pay up to swing that club in your own time BL PREMIUM

One of any golf club’s most valuable assets will be its tee time inventory.

In retail parlance, a tee off time can be seen as a classic perishable, and though tee times won’t rot like food, their retail value will also not last beyond their sell-by date: the allocated time on each day’s time sheet.