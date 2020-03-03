Opinion / Columnists WANDILE SIHLOBO: SA farmers ready to supply but Asia slowdown likely to hit exports BL PREMIUM

There is a strong sense of unease in the world right now. The coronavirus outbreak in China is fast spreading across Asia and other regions, and the health implications present risks for global value chains.

From a macroeconomic perspective, we have already seen organisations such as the Organisation of Economic Co-operation and Development slashing growth forecasts for the year. Some of the economic data released in China this week was quite weak.