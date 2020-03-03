Opinion / Columnists STREET DOGS: Lessons from the Great Crash BL PREMIUM

From The Great Crash of 1929 by JK Galbraith:

It would probably be unwise to expose the economy to the shock of another major speculative collapse. Some of the new reinforcements might buckle. Fissures might open at other new and perhaps unexpected places. Even the quick withdrawal from the economy of the spending that comes from stock market gains might be damaging. Any collapse would not be good for the public reputation of Wall Street.