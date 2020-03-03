Opinion / Columnists NEIL MANTHORP: Global ODI Champs will be the time to think out of the box SA are getting a leg over the Aussies by trying new players to see what they’ve got BL PREMIUM

It has slipped quietly off the radar with the launch of the Test Championship in 2019, but in a couple of months we shall see the first games played in the global ODI Championship. It won’t be here in time to add context to the series against Australia but then it appears that it is the visitors who need it more than the home side.

Rarely, in the history of ODIs, has there been a more appropriate time to think laterally and try new things, including players. Most of the big teams have a heavily whiteball-focused year with the emphasis on the T20 World Cup in Australia at the end of October. The next “proper” World Cup isn’t for another three years.