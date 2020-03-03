ISMAIL LAGARDIEN: Last week’s budget was as neoliberal as a new song on a music box
Even during the heydays of the Mandela and Mbeki administrations, the country has always spent heavily on social services
03 March 2020 - 16:17
Last week’s national budget saw the usual suspects pull out their old music boxes and turn the cranks, and the steel combs picked at the pins on the cylinders that go round and round ...
Music boxes play the same tune over and over. It does not matter how you turn the crank, the song remains the same. So, here we are now after the budget. Dead sheep and the nostalgics are whispering about neoliberalism.
BL Premium
This article is reserved for our subscribers.
A subscription helps you enjoy the best of our business content every day along with benefits such as exclusive Financial Times articles, ProfileData financial data, and digital access to the Sunday Times and Times Select.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now