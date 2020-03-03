Opinion / Columnists ISMAIL LAGARDIEN: Last week’s budget was as neoliberal as a new song on a music box Even during the heydays of the Mandela and Mbeki administrations, the country has always spent heavily on social services BL PREMIUM

Last week’s national budget saw the usual suspects pull out their old music boxes and turn the cranks, and the steel combs picked at the pins on the cylinders that go round and round ...

Music boxes play the same tune over and over. It does not matter how you turn the crank, the song remains the same. So, here we are now after the budget. Dead sheep and the nostalgics are whispering about neoliberalism.