PETER ATTARD MONTALTO: Backlash against Mboweni is based on misconception of his powers
01 March 2020 - 21:10
What exactly is the point of a budget? This question always seems to be lost.
There is a strange view, always before the event: everyone pleads with the finance minister to do this or that — some particular structural reform. Then afterwards, particularly this year, there is a backlash against the finance minister for not “staying in his lane”. It was the same last year with the “Tito paper”.
