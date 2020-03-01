Opinion / Columnists PETER ATTARD MONTALTO: Backlash against Mboweni is based on misconception of his powers BL PREMIUM

What exactly is the point of a budget? This question always seems to be lost.

There is a strange view, always before the event: everyone pleads with the finance minister to do this or that — some particular structural reform. Then afterwards, particularly this year, there is a backlash against the finance minister for not “staying in his lane”. It was the same last year with the “Tito paper”.