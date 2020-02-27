Opinion / Columnists STREET DOGS: The market maker’s edge BL PREMIUM

Hedge fund trader Michael Platt reportedly made $2bn in 2019. Four years ago, Platt decided to go it alone and closed BlueCrest Capital Management to clients. But he continued to speculate using his own money and money belonging to BlueCrest partners and employees allowing him to increase leverage and take on more risk.

Some years back, when asked by Jack Schwager in Hedge Fund Market Wizards what he looks for when he hires a trader, Platt replied: "I want market makers, people who know that anything can happen. The type of guy I don’t want is an analyst who has never traded – the type of person who does a calculation on a computer, figures out where a market should be, puts on a big trade, gets caught up in it and doesn’t stop out.