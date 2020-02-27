KEVIN MCCALLUM: A song for a bold and colourful writer
27 February 2020 - 14:35
It took a few days of searching the shelves in my office to find a book I stole a long, long time ago.
It is You’re Not Singing Anymore!, “a riotous celebration of football chants and the culture that spawned them”, by Adrian Thrills, the Englishman who began as a music writer, went into football journalism full time and is now back in music.
BL Premium
This article is reserved for our subscribers.
A subscription helps you enjoy the best of our business content every day along with benefits such as exclusive Financial Times articles, ProfileData financial data, and digital access to the Sunday Times and Times Select.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now