ISAAH MHLANGA: Economic effect of Covid-19 could bring stimulus packages With supply as well as demand chains affected, fiscal and monetary policies might be used to boost financial markets

Since the first reported case of the coronavirus Covid-19 in Wuhan, China, on December 31 2019, the death toll has increased to more than 2,700 in China alone and has since spread to more than 25 countries.

New confirmed cases continue to rise, but at a declining pace in China and an accelerating pace beyond. While the epidemiological path of the virus remains uncertain, the economic effect is starting to show up in the disruption of global value chains.