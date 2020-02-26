Opinion / Columnists TIISETSO MOTSOENENG: Shoprite has much to gain in fight for market share Retailer can prop up the share price and lift sales by taking on rivals and adding premium offerings BL PREMIUM

Shoprite’s fight for a bigger slice of SA’s premium grocery market is getting ferocious.

Three years ago, Shoprite, best known for its discount chain of the same name, and newly appointed CEO at the time Pieter Engelbrecht, launched an assault with high-end convenience meals, inevitably pitting it against its Cape Town neighbour Woolworths.