STEVEN FRIEDMAN: Today's apartheid is no longer about colour The socially affluent suburbanites of all colours now inflict their own version of apartheid against the poor and poorly educated

We should worry about what apartheid is, not only what it was. Reaction to FW de Klerk’s failure to recognise that apartheid was a crime against humanity has clarified some realities.

It showed that the FW de Klerk Foundation, often seen as a voice in democratic debate, believes international law is a communist plot (even if it was forced to say sorry). It confirmed that the DA caucus includes people who do not know or care what black citizens feel and think (and are not forced to say sorry).