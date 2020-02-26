DUMA GQUBULE: Mboweni’s budget is a declaration of war on public servants
26 February 2020 - 17:50
Finance minister Tito Mboweni’s budget amounted to a declaration of war on the country’s 1.3-million public servants. In his medium-term budget policy statement (MTBPS) at the end of October, he said the government had identified savings of R50bn in the areas of goods and services and transfers.
It had to find additional measures of more than R150bn to meet its fiscal consolidation targets. “How will we do this? We will need to deal with the challenges of the wage bill. We look forward to robust discussions in the relevant bargaining structures and with other stakeholders to achieve a sustainable arrangement,” says Mboweni.
BL Premium
This article is reserved for our subscribers.
A subscription helps you enjoy the best of our business content every day along with benefits such as exclusive Financial Times articles, ProfileData financial data, and digital access to the Sunday Times and Times Select.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now