Opinion / Columnists DUMA GQUBULE: Mboweni's budget is a declaration of war on public servants

Finance minister Tito Mboweni’s budget amounted to a declaration of war on the country’s 1.3-million public servants. In his medium-term budget policy statement (MTBPS) at the end of October, he said the government had identified savings of R50bn in the areas of goods and services and transfers.

It had to find additional measures of more than R150bn to meet its fiscal consolidation targets. “How will we do this? We will need to deal with the challenges of the wage bill. We look forward to robust discussions in the relevant bargaining structures and with other stakeholders to achieve a sustainable arrangement,” says Mboweni.