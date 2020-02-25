Opinion / Columnists STREET DOGS: On coffee and rumours BL PREMIUM

How would you like to be in a showdown with the fastest gun this side of the Pecos? Just to make it interesting, let your opponent begin with his six-shooter loaded, while allowing yourself to load only after the other fellow shouts ‘Draw!’" — Martin Fridson

Markets trade on information. Each trade contains a tiny piece of information built into it. As long as there have been markets, there have been those who have tried to get an edge. Whoever could get the first news from a battlefield, of an oil discovery, or figure out that a company’s earnings were better than anyone expected could reap almost instant profits.