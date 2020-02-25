STREET DOGS: On coffee and rumours
25 February 2020 - 05:04
How would you like to be in a showdown with the fastest gun this side of the Pecos? Just to make it interesting, let your opponent begin with his six-shooter loaded, while allowing yourself to load only after the other fellow shouts ‘Draw!’" — Martin Fridson
Markets trade on information. Each trade contains a tiny piece of information built into it. As long as there have been markets, there have been those who have tried to get an edge. Whoever could get the first news from a battlefield, of an oil discovery, or figure out that a company’s earnings were better than anyone expected could reap almost instant profits.
BL Premium
This article is reserved for our subscribers.
A subscription helps you enjoy the best of our business content every day along with benefits such as exclusive Financial Times articles, ProfileData financial data, and digital access to the Sunday Times and Times Select.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now