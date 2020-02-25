Opinion / Columnists KATE THOMPSON FERREIRA: A Trump-shaped cloud hangs over Huawei’s new releases Chinese company launches its latest devices as US-Sino tensions and coronavirus add uncertainty to the sector BL PREMIUM

Another week, another tech event and another folding device to hit the market, but it is definitely not business as usual out there: US-China political strife and the coronavirus are two factors contributing to a degree of uncertainty in the tech sphere.

In fact, the annual Mobile World Congress (MWC) event in Barcelona has been cancelled this year, as several big name brands started dropping out of the line-up over coronavirus fears. It might just be the virus’s first corporate casualty, but likely not its last.